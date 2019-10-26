Scout's walking trail dedicated

Hearthside Senior Living held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Wednesday for a new walking trail for residents and families. The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce representatives were on hand for the event along with Jimmy and Norma Morris. Dr. Morris served as Hearthside Senior Living’s first board chairman. The walking trail was dedicated in memory to Dr. Larry Lock, longtime preacher at College Hills Church of Christ; Frank Dudley, longtime supporter of Hearthside Senior Living; and Frances Marks, a beloved resident of Hearthside Senior Living. Thank you to Dan Burris, a student at Friendship Christian School and a Boy Scout, who worked countless hours to complete the trail for his Eagle Scout project.

Submitted photo