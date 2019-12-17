The Wilson County Soil Conservation District held its annual awards banquet on Nov. 7 at the Veterans Building of the James Ward Agricultural Center, with more than quests attending.
Will Poston, Watertown FFA president led the pledge and Hugh Midgett, district chairman, presided over the banquet. Many FFA and 4-H members were recognized for their achievements in local, regional, and state land judging contest.
The Conservation Farmer of the Year went to Russ and Melanie Dailey. Russ presented a slide show of the conservation practices he has completed on his farm.
The district serves landowners by providing assistance with the installation of conservation practices, to prevent soil erosion, improve water quality, and promote the stewardship of our natural resources.
In addition to Midgett, district board members are Pal Neal, Philip Lea and Diane R. Major. Major is the district clerk, and James Tipps is the technical assistant and Christy E. Luna is district conservationist.
