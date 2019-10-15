Sheep and goats are different in many ways but some basic management recommendations apply to both. The goal is to keep the animals "productive and healthy" which makes the operation more efficient with less stress on the manager and the animals.
First, producers should observe the flock or herd closely and often. Producers should be familiar with normal behavior, vital signs, body condition and the appearance of a healthy hair coat or fleece. Both coat appearance and body condition score are good indicators of nutrition adequacy and overall health. Other signs of unhealthy animals include isolation from the rest of the herd/flock, abnormal eating habits, depression, abnormal vocalization, teeth grinding or other abnormal behaviors. Producers should also be familiar with "normal" temperature, respiration and heart rate.
The most basic method of disease control is to avoid introduction of disease agents. Most diseases of a contagious nature are introduced into the operation by introduction of new animals to the herd/flock. A closed flock or herd would be ideal but is not always practical. Disease can be introduced by adding breeding animals and/or co-mingling animals at a show or sale. Using a quarantine program that prevents co-mingling of animals that have been away from the farm is a good practice. Keeping those animals separate for 30 days is recommended which includes a separate supply for water and feeding area. Care when allowing visitors to be on the farm is also advised. Another area of biosecurity concern should be not to introduce something from another farm after visiting. Attention to good sanitation of facilities, good ventilation or air turnover in barns and shelters, proper stocking or animal density rates can also help to prevent disease issues.
A good vaccination program can provide some good insurance against some common diseases. It is important that producers understand what they are vaccinating for and why it is important. Producers should work with their veterinarian to develop a good vaccination program for their herd/flock. Vaccines can be very effective in preventing losses when used properly. When handling vaccines it is important to follow label directions for dosage, instructions on how to store and how to administer.
Producers should cultivate a good working relationship with their veterinarian. They are so important for information on herd maintenance as well as help in times of emergencies. Advice and treatment from a veterinarian is invaluable in preventing and controlling health problems in the herd/flock.
Nutrition is vital for raising healthy livestock and proper reproductive management. Forages should be used as much as possible but producers may need to supplement with protein or energy sources depending on nutritional demands. Important times to supplement are during late gestation, during lactation, during growth of replacement breeding stock and prior to breeding. Well-fed livestock are more resistant to diseases and parasites. Any changes in feeding should be made gradually.
Mineral supplementation should be part of the nutritional program and be provided year round. Minerals should be designed and formulated for the species of animal being fed. Goats should be fed minerals formulated for goats and sheep should be fed minerals formulated for sheep. Proper mineral nutrition can enhance the animal's immune system.
Following these basic recommendations can sure make things easier for the producers and a better situation for the sheep or goats. For additional information, contact your Extension Agent.
