21st Granville Country Christmas set for Dec. 14

The 21st Granville Country Christmas, titled "Through the Eyes of A Child," will be Dec. 14.
Historic Granville has become known for its Mayberry Christmas tradition during November and December. This year, Granville has had a 1960s focus and the town is decorated in a 1960s theme with a Hallmark Movie look.
Country Christmas features three Christmas musicals -- at 10:30 a.m. it's the Jackson County Advance Choir Christmas Concert, at noon it's the Linwood Road Christmas Concert and 1 p.m. it's "It's A Wonderful Season" musical presented by Granville United Methodist Choir and Carolyn Cathey.
There will be free children inflatable and train rides, Santa's children shopping for parents, visits with Santa with professional pictures made from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-4 p.m., Granville Christmas Story read for children 2:30 p.m. and Christmas Parade at 3 p.m.
During December Granville Museum is featuring Festival of Trees, Sutton Historic Home featuring "It's a Wonderful Time of the Year," Antique Car Museum featuring Antique Toy show, and Christmas Characters on Parade featuring 186 hand-painted characters with great Christmas light show.
Also this month, the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is featuring Christmas Bluegrass Dinner Shows each Saturday night with a special feature on Dec. 14 of "The Kody Norris Show." The Pioneer Village will be a featured during Country Christmas with free hot cider served in Pioneer Cabin and local craftsmen demonstrating basket weaving, loom operating, chair bottoming, broom making, wood crafts and blacksmith.
For more information call 931-653-4151 or granvilletn.com.
