As we move from summer into fall, now is a great time to clean up the garden by removing diseased plant debris. Typically, people will turn that plant debris back into the garden, but by removing that diseased debris now, this will help with the suppression of many fungi next year. Do not place these plants in the compost pile either. Turning them back into the soil or placing them in the compost pile gives them a great opportunity to overwinter and come back to your garden next year. If the plant material was not disease, by all means, turn that organic matter back into the garden. One thing that I'm adamant about is cleaning off all plant debris from my tomato cages. This includes any leafy or stem material that has accumulated on the metal cages.
Another thing we can do now is clean up those tools before placing them in the shed for the winter. Use a coarse metal brush and scrape off all soil from the metal parts. Take a piece of sandpaper and wipe down the wooden handles to get off any small splinters that can be aggravating next year. When overwintering these tools be sure not to place them on soil as this can lead to rusting from moisture coming from the soil.
Thirdly, write down everything that was successful and everything that just didn't work. You might have tried a new variety that really impressed you or maybe an older variety that you've used every year just didn't perform well. It's always good to keep track of what works in the garden. It's also good to keep a sketch of where everything was planted in the garden. Some diseases are soil borne and will affect the same vegetables every year because they're planted in the same spot. Break up the location of where everything is planted every year.
Lastly, if you've never had your soil tested, now would be a great time in preparation for next year. It's always good to know what nutrients you already have in your soil. Collect 10-15 samples from your garden from the top 6" of soil and place them all into one bucket and mix the soil. We have the soil test boxes in our Wilson County Extension Office and all the other details regarding how to submit them.
As always, if you have any questions regarding your garden or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.