Thanks to Mt. Juliet postal workers

As a way to honor and thank the Mt. Juliet Post Office employees for their support in delivering the Imagination Library books, Wilson Books from Birth delivered donuts to the post office recently with a sign saying, "Wilson Books from Births says THANK YOU." Books from Birth Director Peggy Simpson hands a box of donuts to postal worker Ross Wiggins as post office supervisor Josh Ward, right, looks on. "The Imagination Library could not succeed in Wilson County without you to ensure that the books are delivered each month," Simpson told the staff.

Submitted photo