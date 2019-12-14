Time running out to see 'A Christmas Carol Musical' at the Capitol Theatre

The reviews are in and "A Christmas Carol Musical' is a jolly good time at the Capitol Theatre.
For five years, Audience of One Productions has brought Broadway level musicals to Wilson County. Currently, "A Christmas Carol," is bringing in hundreds of people from the community to enjoy.
"I cannot stop thinking about the performance I saw of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Capitol Theatre. It was absolutely beautiful and brought tears to my eye's multiple times," said Ashley Baker. "I am just so proud of so may people that took the stage tonight. The growth that I have seen in these performers is incredible. The set was breathtaking, and the acting was outstanding."
Audience of One Productions is a nonprofit, educational theater program founded by Angie Dee. She has directed hundreds of different performers in productions such as "Annie," "Singin' In the Rain," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," and "Newsies." She brought "A Christmas Carol" to the Capitol Theatre first in the winter of 2016 with multiple sold out shows.
When given the chance to bring it back to the stage she said, "'A Christmas Carol Musical' is a beautiful story of redemption that focuses on choosing love over fear, and hope over loss. Charles Dicken's masterpiece is perfectly melded with the musical genius of Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. You will be forever changed as this troupe breathe fantastic new life into the classic take of 'A Christmas Carol' live on stage. It's a perfect way to begin the holiday season."
When watching 'A Christmas Carol,' guests will find that most of the cast are from the Wilson County area, with ages ranging from 5 to 50. They all auditioned, were cast and have been rehearsing since August. There are over 70 actors, singers, and dancers in the cast.
Mike Cole originally played the role of Scrooge during the first run of "A Christmas Carol" at the Capitol Theatre in 2016. He was eager for the opportunity to accept the role again, along side two of his sons, and make it a fun, family experience. During the day, Cole is a relator for Red Lily Real Estate and on staff at New Tribe Church. At night he grabs his top hat and cane and transforms into Ebenezer Scrooge.
"I believe 'A Christmas Carol' is a great show to see with your family for multiple reasons. If you have young children, they will enjoy the costumes and watching the other kids their age dance and sing," said Cole. "Angie Dee is the kind of director that isn't afraid to put big parts into the hands of small children. The whole family will enjoy the beautiful songs, set pieces, and dance numbers. Most of all, it is a wonderful reminder to give second chances and to see beauty in the diversity of God's creation. God is truly looking for reasons to bless everyone."
A Christmas Carol is directed by Dee, with musical direction by Sandy Elliot and Jenny Youngman, and choreography by Hope Beard and Alex Dee.
You can still catch A Christmas Carol at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday at 1 p.m. or 7 p.m. Tickets range from $17-$20. You can stop by the Capitol Theatre box office at 110 West Main Street for tickets, call 615-784-4014 or visit their website at Capitoltheatretn.com/tickets.
Elizabeth Rhea is creative director at the Capitol Theater.
