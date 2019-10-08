Top quilters

Winners in the Granville Quilt Show include were, from left, Sue Ragland, Jackson County; Cindy Rux, Putnam County; Betty Robinson, Putnam County, Faye Daily, Overton County; Barbara Tolleson, Putnam County; Barbara Martinez, Wilson County; Maggie Klenke, Smith County; Cathy Voice, Putnam County and Janie Pedigo Phillips, Putnam County. Not pictured are Wilson County winners Shirley Blackburn, Mona Eichler and Janis Redfern. The show was held in conjunction with Granville's Fall Celebration on Saturday. There were 171 quilt entries from Jackson, Overton, Putnam, Smith and Wilson counties.

Submitted photo

