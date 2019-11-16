All Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Wilson Bank & Trust offices are offering free $5 coupons as part of a Shop Small promotion to encourage shopping with local small businesses on Nov. 30.
From Monday through Nov. 27, the community is invited to visit WBT locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet to pick up free $5 Small Biz Bucks, according to a news release. There is a limit one coupon per visit, and they are available while supplies last. The coupons can be used at participating small businesses on "Shop Small Saturday" Nov. 30.
Biz Bucks picked up at Lebanon offices will be redeemable at participating merchants in Lebanon, while bucks from Mt. Juliet offices will be accepted by participating Mt. Juliet businesses.
As a result of last year's Shop Small promotion in Lebanon, Wilson Bank & Trust contributed more than $1,500 to small businesses, with more than 40 local merchants participating.
"Helping small businesses succeed has been important to our bank from the very beginning, and we love to see them to grow and thrive," WBT President John McDearman said. "We received some great feedback from our first Shop Small effort last year, and we're excited about expanding that opportunity to a few more communities -- and many more small businesses -- this fall."
Once available, the lists of participating local stores will be published online at shopsmalllebanon.com and shopsmallmtjuliet.com, respectively.
The bank will also implement Shop Small promotions in Hermitage, Donelson, Murfreesboro and Gallatin.
