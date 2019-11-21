Wilson native Brown joins Bass, Berry & Sims

Bass, Berry & Sims, a Nashville based law firm, has announced that Wilson County native Austin Brown is joining its Nashville office, where he will assist clients with commercial finance, public finance and real estate transactions.
Brown is a 2011 graduate of Wilson Central High School and earned his bachelor's (2015) and law degrees (2019) from Vanderbilt University. He is the son of Gary and Sissy Brown of Hermitage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.