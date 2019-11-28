The 7th Annual Wilson Warriors Fundraiser Breakfast will be held on Saturday from 7-9 a.m. at the Veterans Building, Fiddlers Grove, James E. Ward Agriculture Center 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, Tennessee.
The costs for a veteran's name inscription to be placed on the monument is $100. For those veterans that pay individually for the addition of their name to the service monument, "thank you for your service" and for sharing with Wilson County citizens and visitors. Yet, there are many veterans financially unable, elderly, or possibly deceased without family members to add their name.
The donations from the breakfast provide funds for placing the inscription of a veterans' name on a service wall at the Wilson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, located outside the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon. The Wilson Warrior Foundation is committed to ensuring that a lack of funding will not prevent a Wilson County veteran's name from being placed on the veterans memorial to be honored, remembered and recognized for years to come.
Many Wilson County veterans have previously been identified and added to the service monuments, yet many remain to be found and honored. We ask for your support by joining us for a great breakfast and an opportunity to be part of the Wilson County patriotism.
The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are available at the door for $20. You will enjoy a hearty breakfast with fellow patriotic Wilson Countians. The local, "City Limits Cafe" will be preparing the meal. Tickets may be purchased from committee members of the Wilson Warriors Foundation: Bobby Byrd, Terry Ashe, Rita Wilson, Jerry McFarland, Sue Vanatta, Mike Owen, John T. Marshall, Lew Hightower, Wendell Grandstaff, Kenny Reich or Lindsey Roberts. Also, for convenience, the tickets are available at the Wilson County Veterans Service Office located at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Contact Lindsey Roberts if further information is needed at 615-444-2460 or by email at robertsl@wilsoncountytn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.