Lebanon's 200-year history tells many tales, from its industrial development and the foundation of Cumberland University to the city's role in World War II as the site of the Tennessee Maneuvers.
Each of those stories will be celebrated at Lebanon's Bicentennial on Saturday, beginning with the reveal of a new mural titled "Lebanon" at 10 a.m. on 135 Public Square.
"As part of the Tennessee Main Street program, Historic Lebanon is always looking for opportunities to enhance our historic downtown core," Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair and Historic Lebanon Executive Director Kim Parks said. "A public art initiative such as the #paintwilco project is the perfect way to use art to create a sense of community, and to draw not only locals to the area but also to attract tourists. The mural allows us to highlight our history and add public art into the area."
Various museums and historic sites will also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the City of Lebanon Museum, the Castle Heights Military Academy Alumni Association Archives, the Fessenden House, Public Square, Pickett Chapel, the Wilson County Veteran's Museum and Fiddler's Grove.
"We have several museums throughout the city we want to highlight, including the City of Lebanon History Museum in the lower level of city hall," Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Rick Bell said. "A lot of people don't know about that one, but it covers the entire history of the city and it's very well done. It was started many years ago by Jack Cato and James Miller, who was a history teacher at Lebanon High School."
While exploring those areas, attendees can take a break on Public Square to watch a troupe of actors portray historic figures in two performances, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2-4 p.m.
"Individuals will be representing historical characters that helped in the foundation, building and life of Lebanon over the past 200 years," Marilyn Bryant, who organized the troupe, said. "I have five different categories like politics, industry and education, with two to three actors speaking about each one."
At 3 p.m., the official bicentennial ceremony will begin at the Wilson County Expo Center. The parade and ceremony previously scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Mitchell House have been canceled due to forecasted rain.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and State Historian Carroll Van West will offer remarks at the ceremony, which also includes band and choir performance and a time capsule dedication.
"The capsule we're doing has a lot of the programming from the bicentennial, books on Lebanon's history and information on the city council and mayor," Parks said. "It's meant to give people a glimpse of what went on at the 200th anniversary and who was in our government, and will probably be reopened at the 250th anniversary. We've decided to bury it at the Mitchell House."
A time capsule dedicated at the city's 175th anniversary currently located on the square will also be opened during the ceremony.
The festivities will continue at the Wilson County Expo Center beginning at 4 p.m., with several Lebanon-based musicians set to perform throughout the evening until 11 p.m. The lineup includes One Way Out, Sweetn'3, Linwood Road, Vantrease Family Band, Jimmy Bowen & Santa Fe and Kason Lester.
"There's a tremendous amount of talent going to be on those stages," David Hale, who put the artist lineup together, said. "We're using two stages to keep the music running smoothly throughout the night, so people can take about 10 minutes between sets to change seats and go grab concessions."
Performers are bringing a variety of genres to the table, including contemporary southern rock, bluegrass, R&B and more.
"We really set out in our first meeting to represent all genres of music," Hale said. "With our close proximity to Nashville, Wilson County has always been a rich source of musicians and an important part of the Music City scene, and the best part is that people can come see these talented performers for free -- just bring your ears and listen."
Native American dancers and the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers will provide additional entertainment, and attendees can also take part in a trivia contest, photo scavenger hunt and other activities between looks at historic displays.
"It's going to be fun with music, food trucks and all kinds of activities, but we want people to know that we're really highlighting our history," Bell said. "We have one area that focuses on Paul McCartney and when he lived here. During the '70s when he performed with Wings, he came to Nashville to record and lived here for about a year. He rode a motorcycle around town and high school kids would go out to see if they could meet him, and he'd hang out by the fence and talk with them."
Some of the other displays include a retrospective by the Wilson County Black History Committee, a spotlight on the Tennessee Maneuvers and a photo exhibit with work by I.W.P. Buchanan.
"Buchanan was a professor at Cumberland and one of the founders of Castle Heights School, which became Castle Heights Military Academy," Parks said. "He was also an amateur photographer, and Cumberland University had archived his photos taken on a camera that produced glass photo negatives. The depth and detail those provide is astonishing, and we're doing a digital display that will loop through them on a large-screen TV and let people see what life was like in Lebanon during the 1890s."
The bicentennial committee worked for approximately nine months to organize the event and is excited for people in the area to come and learn about Lebanon's story.
"As a historian, in the classes I teach we focus a lot on presidents and the leaders who make big decisions," Bell said. "But we can't forget that history is created by everyone. On the local level, it's shaped by people who live their lives, go to church work to build up their communities. That's what creates places like Lebanon, and it's how we got here."
