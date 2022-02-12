PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood and Kentucky Kingdom are offering a new program that will pay for tuition, books and other fees for workers who want to further their education, officials said.
The initiative launches on Feb. 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees, according to a statement from Herschend Enterprises, which operates both amusement parks.
It will offer more than 100 diploma, degree and certificate programs from Guild’s Learning Marketplace.
e, including business administration and leadership, culinary, finance and technology, the statement said. The company will also offer partial funding for 150 other programs.
The purpose of the program is to make it easier for employees to pursue personal and professional goals through education, Herschend said.
