After complaints were filed against Wilson County Zone 4 School Board Member Joseph Padilla for perceived ethics violations, those matters were reviewed on Thursday evening at a public meeting of the Wilson County School Board Ethics Committee.
Of the nine Wilson County residents that brought forward complaints against Padilla, only one complaint was not dismissed, which involved Padilla sharing a photo of a teacher’s classroom to a media outlet without her permission. All other complaints were dismissed.
“I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody,” Padilla said. “I love everybody, but our public schools are not a place to have the oversexualization and the political flags and the special interest groups coming in that are against Wilson County’s values.”
The complaints presented by parent Erin Moore were involving Padilla campaigning for the removal of LGBTQ+ safe space stickers in various way, including at board meetings, through online posts and through media appearances. Moore believed that he was posting online in his official capacity as a school board member in regard to political issues such as gender-affirming care for childrenm that he was sharing his intent online as far as how he would vote in a matter that was coming before the board, and that he was giving Moore’s contact information to the media, which violated her privacy.
“By posting on his official Wilson County School Board Facebook page that he is against gender-affirming treatments and painting them as experimental, he is propping up right-wing talking points and the anti-transgender agenda,” Moore said. “Personal medical decisions taking place outside of school grounds are not something in which the board has ever been involved, nor should they ever be involved. This post was extremely inappropriate in that he used his public board position and platform to further a partisan agenda and target a specific student community.”
In response to the complaints that claimed he had a special interest, Padilla said that directing the media to Moore to give them the other side of the story proves otherwise.
“If I had a special interest, if i had a conflict of interest, if I was trying to make this about political gain, then how come when I met with a reporter I wanted them to talk to Erin Moore,” Padilla asked. “I wanted them to know the other side. If I was those things that she’s saying that I am, then that person does not say, ‘Go talk to someone who has a different belief than me.’ I would not help them.”
Each of Moore’s complaints were dismissed by the committee.
Sarah Moore brought forward complaints against Padilla for violating the policy to “represent at all times the entire school community and refuse to represent special interests and partisan politics” by posting about election results on his official Facebook page.
Padilla refuted the complaint by stating that he never expressed support for a specific candidate or party. The committee dismissed the complaint.
Renee Zaremba’s complaint involves the same situation as Sarah Moore’s and was dismissed. Other complaints that involved Padilla’s social media were also dismissed.
Another complaint filed stated that Padilla failed to abstain from individual counsel and action in regard to staff members that involved a Title IX investigation last October. That complaint was also dismissed.
