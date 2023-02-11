After complaints were filed against Wilson County Zone 4 School Board Member Joseph Padilla for perceived ethics violations, those matters were reviewed on Thursday evening at a public meeting of the Wilson County School Board Ethics Committee.

Of the nine Wilson County residents that brought forward complaints against Padilla, only one complaint was not dismissed, which involved Padilla sharing a photo of a teacher’s classroom to a media outlet without her permission. All other complaints were dismissed.

