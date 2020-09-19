Watertown’s girls won the District 8-Small golf championship earlier this week while the Purple Tigers’ Ryan Conger was the boys’ individual champ.
Brooke Turner turned in a 91 and Madi Hoffman a 121 for the Lady Tigers’ total of 121 as both qualified for yesterday’s Region 4 tournament at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Cookeville.
Conger finished ahead of the field with an 82. Devan Holden had a 105 and Cason Hollandsworth a 106. All three advanced to the regional.
