Connie Blas

Concepcion (Connie) Palomo Blas, 93, formerly of Barrigada, Guam, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Lebanon, on Dec. 26, 2021, after celebrating Christmas surrounded by her cherished loved ones.
Miss Connie was lovingly known as “Anchie,” “Auntie Connie,” “Grams,” and also “Pretty Nana” to her many great-grandchildren. She was born in Guam to Joaquina Mendiola Palomo and Joaquin Blas Palomo on Dec. 3, 1928 (Familian Aling/Marcos Untalan/Potpot).
She was a survivor of the 1941 Japanese invasion and nearly three-year occupation of Guam during World War II. Miss Connie vividly remembered the many trials faced during the war, including being forced out of their family home and walking for miles to live on a rural farm before being sent to a concentration camp towards the end of the occupation.
Following the liberation of Guam, she finished school and even went on to college, receiving her bachelor’s degree in education. She was passionate about teaching and worked as an educator, teaching the famagu’on (children) of Guam for 30 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, traveling, dancing, bowling, cooking, going out to eat, and most loved teaching her great-grandchildren about the culture and timeless traditions of her Chamorro heritage. She was also a member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church.
Miss Connie never met a stranger and left a special mark in the lives of all that she encountered. Many share the same story of warmly being offered to “come and eat” at her table after only first meeting her ... an invitation that always remained open.
She will be deeply missed. Her kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of all that were blessed to know her.
She is preceded in death by: her first husband, Joaquin L.G. Cruz; second husband, Vladamir A. Elchook; third husband, Manuel C. Blas; grandson, Robert D. Cruz; parents, Joaquina Mendiola Palomo, Joaquin Blas Palomo; grandparents, Felomena Untalan Mendiola and Vicente Borja Mendiola; siblings, Maria P. Aguon, Joaquin M. Palomo, Vicente M. Palomo, Josephine Palomo; parents-in-law, Maria L.G. Cruz and Jose C. Cruz; brothers-in-law, Gary Stillberger, Vicente Aguon, Jose Cruz, Juan Cruz, Richard Blausen, Ambrosio Cruz, Vicente Cruz, Joseph Ferrozzo, Robert Abell; and sisters-in-law, Ana Palomo, Quida Palomo, Rosa Cruz, Concepcion Cruz, Julia Cruz, Victoria Cruz, Connie Blausen, Teresa Cruz, and Dolores Ferrozzo.
She will forever be remembered by: her children, Roy V.P. (Rose) Cruz, Joseph P. Cruz, Julie C. (Jonathan) Higgins; grandchildren, Connie Cruz, Roy V.P. Cruz, Jr., Raquel Cruz, Andrew Cruz, Ashley H. (Mack Jr.) Fair, Andre’ R. (Brittnye) Higgins, Anthony J. (Ashleigh) Higgins, Jonathan G. (Destyne) Higgins, Jr.; siblings, Antonina Palomo, Teresita P. Stillberger, John M. (Lourdes R.) Palomo, Dr. Lourdes P. (Robert) Klitzkie, Joseph M. (Rosa S.) Palomo; sisters-in-law, Ana S. Palomo, Olivia C. Abell; great-grandchildren, Trudy Cruz, Tiana Cruz, Robert Cruz, Brian Cruz, Penelope Cruz, Elijah Cruz, Ruby Cruz, Mack Fair III, Makai Fair, Navaee Higgins, Jabre Higgins, Andre’ Higgins, Joe Higgins, Vincent Higgins, Vivien Higgins, Paul Higgins, Chloe Higgins, Zoe Higgins, Anthony J. Higgins, Jr., Santana Higgins, Winter Westdahl, Jonathan Higgins III, Jordi Higgins, Jodi Higgins; as well as numerous godchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, located at 313 West Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon.
Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery immediately following the service.
Escorts will be John M. Palomo and Joseph M. Palomo. Pallbearers will be Roy V.P. Cruz, Joseph P. Cruz, Jonathan G. Higgins, Andre’ R. Higgins, Anthony J. Higgins and Jonathan G. Higgins, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Mack Fair, Jr., and Peter Palomo.
Friends and family who are unable to attend the funeral service physically can join virtually via her obituary on the Sellars Funeral Home website.
Sellars Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.