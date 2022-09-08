Connie Goode died peacefully at the family’s Dakota Drive home in Lebanon with her family at her side at the age of 82 at 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022.
She was pronounced deceased at 5:08 p.m. by Adoration Hospice of Madison, who had been assisting the family with her care.
Mrs. Goode will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.
The family will hold a memorial visitation at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Later, the cremains will be interred in the San Antonia, Bacalor Cemetery in San Antonio, Bacalor, in the Philippines.
Mrs. Goode was born Consolacion Naguit in San Antonio, Bacalor, in Pampanga, Philippines, on Jan. 30, 1940, and was one of five daughters and a son of the late Manuel Naguit and Africa Castro Naguit.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Naguit Cabera.
At the Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines on March 15, 1968, she was united in marriage to long-time Carthage resident and Vietnam veteran Thomas Allan “Tommy” Goode.
In 1970, Mrs. Goode began her occupation career at the former Texas Boot Company in Lebanon and retired from there in 2003 with 30 three years of employment and then for nine years was employed with the Dell Corporation in Lebanon before finally retiring with nine years of service in 2012.
Mrs. Goode, a U.S. citizen, was of the Catholic faith and attended the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon.
Mrs. Goode may best be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother (Lola), who was dedicated and took great pride in all of her endeavors.
She was an avid gardener, talented seamstress, and also loved flower arranging.
She had a wonderful way of touching the lives and lifting the spirits of friends, co-workers and everyone she met.
Mrs. Goode cherished her family here in the United States and overseas and enjoyed trips to her native Philippines.
Surviving in addition to her husband Tommy of more than 54 years are: their daughter, Monica Dionisia Goode Jones of Old Hickory; their son, Danny Joe Goode (and wife, Tina) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Douglas Jones, Bailey Jones, Adam Goode, Jack Goode; three sisters, Nee Naguit Delfin of Manila, Philippines, Mae Naguit Manlulu of Floridablanca, Santander, Lee Naguit of Manila; brother, Jose Naguit (and wife, Sol) of Bulaon, Philippines; along with numerous extended family members.
The Goode family would like to offer a special thank you to friends and family for their calls and visits.
A heartfelt thanks to special friend, Miguela Shelton for her love and special care. Also, thank you to Adoration Hospice and special nurse Dawn Winter.
