Connie Marie Clifton passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 71 in Chattanooga.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment in Watson Cemetery will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Austin Morphis, Zachary Morphis, Chris Johnson, Charles E. Watson, Sherman Kellow, and Doug Dockins. An honorary pallbearer is Landon Morphis.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Clifton was born on July 15, 1951, in Lebanon to Gertrude Lee and Charlie Watson.
She loved cooking and laughing and being with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed sewing and country music.
She attended Christian Life Chapel.
Mrs. Clifton was survived by: her children, Clarissa (Lee) Morphis, David Sloan, Johnny James; grandchildren, Austin Morphis, Landon Morphis, Zachary Morphis, Sirus Wilson, Hailey Atkinson, Bailey Atkinson; brother, Charles (Patricia) Watson; sisters, Jean Kellow, Jenny McPeak, Teresa Sellars; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Gertrude and Charlie Watson; brother, Jerry Watson; sisters, Sue Watson Withers, Jo Watson; half-siblings, Charlene Rogers, Mildred Harris, Charles “Buddy”
Watson, Eula McCantless, Ruby Stoops; and nephew, Joey Dockins.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
