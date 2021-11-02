MEMPHIS — A construction worker has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his supervisor at a Tennessee work site, prosecutors said.
Marcus D. Williams also was indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm involving a crime of violence, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said on Friday.
Investigators said that the shooting occurred on Aug. 18, 2020, at a construction site in the Memphis suburb of Cordova.
Williams got into an argument with his team leader, William L. Scott, witnesses told authorities. Williams left the site but returned a short time later with a handgun.
Williams began shooting when Scott told him he could not have a gun at the site, authorities said. Witnesses reported that Scott was shot as he tried to run away, investigators said.
Williams was arrested at his home. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
Online court records do not show if Williams has a lawyer to speak about the charges.
