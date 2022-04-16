Rick Smith never thought he would own a bakery, or any kind of restaurant for that matter, but when an opportunity arose to buy J. Clayborn’s Bakery in Lebanon, he and his family decided to take a chance.
The bakery had been open for decades prior to its December closing. It was during a visit that month in which Smith learned that it was going up for sale.
“I’m in here eating breakfast, (and owners) Brooke (Pickler) and Brittney (Kimble) told me they were closing,” Rick Smith said. “It was a week or so before Christmas. I said, ‘I don’t blame you. Everyone should take some time for Christmas. We’ll see you on Jan. 2.’ ”
When Rick Smith discovered that the closure was going to be permanent, he was shocked, because the place was filled.
He asked them if there was anybody looking at buying it and said that he might be interested after he had a chance to talk with his family about it.
“If somebody had told me six months ago that I would own a bakery, I would have laughed at them,” Rick Smith said. “I had no bakery experience whatsoever, but I’m not the cook, thank goodness. We have plenty of people that can do that.”
Rick Smith’s inquiry was prompted by a conversation he had with his daughter-in-law, Nicole Smith, in Watertown last fall. They stepped into the Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Company, when she informed her father-in-law that she always wanted to run “something like this.”
Rick Smith told her that she might get lucky playing the lottery. It wasn’t a lottery ticket, but Nicole Smith said that she still feels like a winner.
“I’ve wanted to own a bakery for more than five years,” Nicole Smith said. “But my idea of owning a bakery was more like a food truck or like a small little shop. This was way bigger. I couldn’t turn it down.”
The opportunity has given Nicole Smith a second chance to do something that she loves.
“I enjoy coming to work now,” Nicole Smith said. “I was in corporate America for seven and a half years. I was a billing and coding manager in the healthcare industry.
“I am more of a hands-on type person, and I kind of felt like a robot by the end of my time there.”
Nicole Smith mentioned that ever since they did a soft opening that she still gets shocked every day at how grateful everyone is for the bakery to still be in business.
“It makes me happy to know we are making other people happy,” Nicole Smith said.
Smith is realizing how much of a staple the bakery has been in the community, much like the previous owners.
“When we reopened in 2016, it was because we felt like this place needed to be here,” Kimble said. “That hasn’t changed since then.”
The deal to sell to the Smiths came with a few strings attached.
“We agreed that we would stay on and help them get open,” Kimble said. “We’d teach them the ins and outs of the business. They got all the recipes, and so, we came on, and we’ve been doing that since Feb. 1.”
While they say that it was hard to sell the restaurant, the sisters didn’t feel like they had a choice.
“We didn’t want to close, but we just couldn’t do it anymore, not by ourselves, and not where we were in our lives,” Pickler said.
Being unburdened by the daily duties at the bakery, Pickler was able to pursue a career she’s always wanted, having recently been hired as the volleyball coach at Lebanon High School.
“That is a role I have wanted to step into for a long time, and that is something that I would not have been able to do if we were still owners,” Pickler said.
The sisters maintain that they were adamant to sell it to a family that had everyone wanting to be involved.
“We had a couple who approached us, so we had our pick (of successors), but they stood out to us because they wanted to run it as a family,” Kimble said.
Among local officials at the grand opening was Lebanon city councilor Tick Bryan, who was also celebrating his birthday.
“As a child, my great-grandmother would bring me and my brothers to J. Clayborn’s Bakery (called Drivers back then) and buy the little white cookies with the chocolate in the middle, the thumbprints,” Bryan said. “It was one of my fondest memories of being with my great-grandmother, cause she drove us up here in her 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air.
“I’m just so happy that it’s still in good hands. I’ve known Rick forever, and he is going to do a great job.”
