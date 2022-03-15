The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Cara Solava, a kindergarten teacher at Mt. Juliet’s Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.
Name: Cara Solava
School: Elzie Patton Elementary School
Age: 33
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten
How long have you been in education? 10 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 6 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Carroll-Oakland
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I took a coffee class this winter and have won a lip sync battle.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? }Camping, hiking, game nights, and coffee
How would you describe your teaching style? Structured, fast-paced, and community-focused. I want kids to prevent ever being bored and also feel deeply seen and known. Students should be eager to learn. I hope that through teaching, students feel excited.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? We have a lot of sayings and rhymes that keep us on task, as well as imaginative and kinesthetic opportunities that allow students to not only learn, but grasp and experience the learning tasks. In my grade level, showing excitement over every little thing matters deeply.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach?
I noticed that students have progressively had a more difficult time with stamina, so changing my teaching to shorter, repetitive strategies has allowed for less attention to be lost and more movement and change between long periods of instruction. Learning that they need to move often and also while learning was a game-changer for me.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Elzie Patton Elementary is a smaller school, so you naturally get to know more of the students as a whole and invest in their lives. This is such a gift, because you truly have a school community feeling that larger schools can’t always achieve. I think it is a blessing for the students as well as they know the teachers in the building, not just their own. It builds a community of influential leaders and mentors.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I was given a few small opportunities to teach through church, working at a day care in high school and being near children a good amount of time. When I saw them grasp a skill that they didn’t know prior, my mindset on teaching changed. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a teacher all my life, but as I got into high school, I started seeing these light-bulb moments in different students, and I knew that I wanted to do this as a career.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Seeing a student learn to read and write is a gift year after year. You get to play a part in changing their whole lives and future by introducing them to literacy.}
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The lack of time I feel like I have to get everything done and the ideas that keep being added to the to-do list. I feel like it’s a never-ending cycle.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I used to think you had to first win a student over, and then they would learn, but have learned that being consistent, routine, and steady in their life makes the greatest difference. It is not hard to be their best coach and cheerleader, but to set high expectations and see them consistently push to reach them is something I learned over time.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I think there is a lot more research now into how to effectively teach a student to read, and I can see more students confidently reading now than ever before. Teachers are leaving at a faster rate each year, so I do hope we make some shifts that encourage good educators to want to stay in schools and feel respected and needed.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Knowing what each student needs and being able to give them a more individual learning course would be ideal. Even with only 18 students, I feel like each one could use more or less in each subject and standard, but time and ability is always against us with this. I am learning more and more each year how to provide this but always wish I had more time.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Several students have be impactful on my career, and have shifted the way I now teach or help all students. Students really are the best teacher to a teacher.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One funny one ... I picked up my class from lunch, and a boy was holding his thigh pretty intently. I asked his if he was okay, and he said yes. As we continued walking, I saw some things falling out of his pant leg. It turns out that he stuffed the remainder of his hamburger in his pant leg to save for snack. One serious one ... I had a girl who really struggled to speak up and was shy to answer questions, even one on one. As the year progressed, she gained such confidence and began not only speaking up but making friends, becoming a role model, and eventually one of my best readers. She taught me that consistently pouring into a student always makes a difference.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Each time a student comes back years later and tells me an update on their family, their life, or continues in any way to keep me connected, I am reminded that they know they matter to me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would hope that all students felt seen and known and remembered that there is joy in learning, because it was fun.
