The saga of a controversial development in the western part of Lebanon continued on Tuesday as the developer requested another deferral from the city’s planning commission.
The latest deferral represents the fourth time the Lebanon Planning Commission has put off the project.
The developer, Jeff Hall, emailed Lebanon Planning Director Corder less than two hours before the meeting was set to begin, which provided a vague explanation for the deferral request.
“Due to some opportunities presented to us today, it is in our best interest to defer The Ridge Estate from being presented at tonight’s Planning Commission meeting,” the email read. “We will keep you posted as our plans for the property continue to develop.”
The property is approximately 25 acres and is located on Darlene’s Way in the Deerfield subdivision. Neighbors from Darlene’s Way and Bonnie Valley Drive have frequently turned up at the planning commission meetings to voice their opposition to the project, which has been described as featuring 60 homes.
Henry Olik lives nearby and is concerned about what that kind of development could do to the neighborhood.
“We live in a quiet, beautiful community with terrific neighbors,” Olik said. “People walk our street with baby carriages, and children ride their bikes. Others jog or just stroll.”
Olik also expressed concern about increased traffic volume, which he points out would be worsened by cars using their formerly dead-end streets to navigate between Leeville Pike and Hickory Ridge Road. The only entrance from Olik’s subdivision is on Hickory Ridge Road.
“Our traffic input is limited, because we live in a cul-de-sac,” Olik said. “The proposed Ridge Estates development will shatter our quaint community. It will facilitate high levels of vehicular traffic, using our neighborhood as a cut-through.”
Olik acknowledged that growth is coming to Wilson County but insisted that he and his neighbors are not opposed to it.
“Our community is not against growth in Wilson County, but we are inundated with multiple developments, traffic nightmares, and it is impacting our quality of life,” Olik said. “All we ask is for an amicable solution that directs traffic in a more suitable direction that will not adversely affect our neighborhood.”
