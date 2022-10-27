Planning photo

The Deerfield subdivision currently has one way in and one way out. Opponents to a proposed development say that a through road from Hickory Ridge to Leeville Pike would erode the safety of the neighborhood.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The saga of a controversial development in the western part of Lebanon continued on Tuesday as the developer requested another deferral from the city’s planning commission.

The latest deferral represents the fourth time the Lebanon Planning Commission has put off the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.