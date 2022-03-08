HAGERSTOWN, Maryland — A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates began their mobile protest in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday, embarking on a drive designed to snarl traffic and make their objections known to lawmakers.
Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. Their plan was to drive on to the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown, news outlets reported.
The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. The Washington Post reported that convoy organizer Brian Brase intends for protesters to travel on the beltway every day during the upcoming week until its demands are met.
A video posted on Twitter showed trucks passing under a large American flag hoisted in the air by two cranes. Supporters stood along a road waving as the drivers left.
Officials with state police in Maryland and Virginia have said that they will monitor the activities.
Authorities in the District of Columbia said onSunday they are monitoring demonstration activity that is expected to begin disrupting travel on roadways in and around the region. The majority of the activity is expected to occur on the beltway. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.
