Cookeville golfer signs with CU

Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Cookeville native Seth Clayton to scholarship papers this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Clayton attended Cookeville High School where he earned back-to-back all-district honors in 2019 and 2020. He plans on studying biology while at Cumberland, then pursuing dental school.
Seth is the son of Scott and Nicole Clayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.