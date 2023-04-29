Cordell Hull Blair Jr., 77, of Hartsville, passed away on April 26, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Cordell Hull Blair, Sr., Virgie Lynch Blair; brothers, Edward Blair, Franklin Blair, Glen Blair, Alton Blair; sisters, Lorene Bogle, Inez Brewster; and granddaughter, Jetta Lackey.
He is survived by: his wife, Joy Blair of Hartsville; son, Jeffery (Amanda) Blair of Lebanon; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Jackson of Portland, Amy Blair of Hartsville; seven grandchildren, Jordan (Adam) Connor, David Lackey, Jr., Donovan Blair, Gage Blair, Isaac Grisham, Gavin Westmoreland, Olivia Grisham; great-grandchild, Madden Connor; and brother, Harold (Janice) Blair of Carthage.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, conducted by grandson Donovan Blair. Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
