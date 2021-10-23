Corey Matthew Uhls, 33, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Homer Carter and Elizabeth
Carter, and his paternal grandmother, Lena Hardin.
He is survived by: his mother, father and step-father, Brenda Washburn, Rickie
Uhls, Ronald Washburn; children, Harmoni Uhls, Christian Uhls, Braxton
Uhls, Brexlyn Uhls; brothers, Justin Carter, Jonathan Uhls, Chad Uhls,
Daniel (Emily) McKnight, David McKnight; and sisters, Tabitha (Donovan) Cook and Emily Uhls.
Corey was employed as a freelance landscaper by trade.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. at the church. Daniel Jenkins will officiate the services.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 444-7017 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.