Cory Dee Thompson, 36, of Lebanon, died on April 11, 2022, after a long battle with addiction.
I want to speak the truth about my son’s death. Silence would mean Cory’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, I will continue to tell his story the rest of my life.
Cory had tremendous family support and love. He had three beautiful children who loved him.
Cory lived with me. He regularly spent time with his family and children. He liked his job at Shenandoah Mills, worked out every day after work and played golf. He had a good life. He was more than just his addiction. He was a son, a father, a brother, a grandson, a nephew and a good friend to so many. He didn’t want to die. He fought long and hard.
This last time was the longest he had remained drug-free. When the devil calls, it only takes one time, and it was the last for him.
If you have a loved one suffering from addition, reach out to them. They are not all junkies, bums or low-lifes. A lot are just like Cory. They have a life, a family, and they don’t want to die either.
“It’s not about catching them when they fall. Rather, it’s about reaching out a hand so they can get back up.”
Cory was born and raised in Lebanon, He loved golf, wrestling, basketball and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Vanderbilt football. But most of all he loved his children.
He was blessed with intelligence, a beautiful handsome face, wit and my sarcasm.
He will forever be missed. Please pray for our family as our life will never be the same.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Kerry Thompson; grandfather, Joe (Pa) Thompson; and his grandmother, Norma (Nanny) Cox.
He is survived by: his parents, Tom and Sharon Cox Gibson; his brother that always loved him unconditionally, Chris Thompson; children, Addilee K. Thompson, Owen D. Thompson, Presley M. Thompson; grandmother, Elizabeth (Mimi) Thompson; uncle, Steve (Bubba) Thompson; aunt, Julie (Mike) Lankford; cousins, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford Hamilton, Lynn Hamilton; great-aunt, Sandra Hamilton; and his life-long friend, Matt Strane.
Cory’s aunt and uncle loved him as their own and were always there for him his entire life.
Visitation will be held on Monday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Cory’s memory to the Haven House Mission, located at 814 McMurry Blvd. East in Hartsville.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.
