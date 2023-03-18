Costco Wholesale, a membership warehouse club, is coming to Mt. Juliet.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission unanimously forwarded a positive recommendation on Costco’s preliminary master development plan to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The project is planned to be built at the southwest corner of the future intersection of Rutland Drive and Legacy Pointe Boulevard.
Costco will also be part of the Legacy Pointe development, a Class A office/medical/retail community that will be located off Golden Bear Gateway.
Costco’s development plan includes a 160,057-square-foot retail store, a 24-vehicle fueling center, and a 34,920-square-foot in-house delivery facility.
“We have been recruiting Costco to come to MJ for many years at the request of our residents, and we are most thankful and excited that Costco has chosen MJ to build a new store,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin.
Costco will be part of Legacy Pointe’s third phase of development and is expected to bring approximately 275 jobs to Mt. Juliet.
Costco currently has six locations in Tennessee.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said he is very happy to confirm that the rumors for a new Costco are true.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen detailed the variances that Costco’s developer was asked to follow, such as pedestrian connectivity from Rutland Drive to the front of the store. She added that BL Companies, a Connecticut-based civil engineering firm and Costco’s developer, agreed to enhance the landscape above city code in some areas of the site.
Hamblen said that the developer also agreed to move the shopping cart corrals against the heavily-landscaped islands.
Cherie Akers, BL Companies’ senior project manager, presented a satellite image of Costco’s future site to illustrate their landscape plans. She also proposed to incorporate certain design standards for Costco, such as having the building parapet (a low wall) less than the height of the rooftop equipment on three sides of the building.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commissioner Chairman Luke Winchester questioned why the in-house delivery facility is not on the east side of the property since it provides a better access point for tractor trailers entering and exiting Costco than the west side.
John Dapogny, the architect for MG2 (a global architecture firm), said that Costco’s operations department dictated the design of the forthcoming Mt. Juliet location.
Renee Rutherford, Costco’s real estate development director, said the design of the delivery facility is for cross-dot configurations.
“The whole thing is to get as many things in and out as quickly as possible,” said Rutherford.
Rutherford noted Costco does not provide deliveries between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and the trucks that provide in-house delivery go out at 8 a.m. and come back at 5 p.m.
Akers pointed out that Costco has a long tradition of giving back to many communities, and she said that the company will continue to do so once they come to Mt. Juliet.
“Costco will spur additional development and other retail opportunities that will be available to your residents,” said Akers.
