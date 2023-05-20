I have a set of unspoken rules when flying, rules that have been carefully curated and modified since the day I took my very first flight 30 years ago.
There are two sets of rules, one set when flying solo and the other when flying with friends and family. I’m flexible though and understand that things happen out of my control. For instance, taking a newly-potty-trained toddler to the bathroom during a flight is unavoidable but breaks rule No. 3, which is to never leave your seat on flights less than three hours long.
Since the rules are unspoken to anyone other than me, it’s hard to hold a person responsible for breaking said rules. That doesn’t make it any less annoying when it happens.
Recently, I had to help my youngest move out of his dorm room after his first year of college. I’ve taken this flight more times than I can count, and it’s usually packed.
Everything started off smoothly.
Being placed in boarding group A meant that rule No. 4 (always take a window seat when available) would happen. Sidenote ... always, always, always go to the restroom before boarding.
This flight wasn’t full. That meant there might be an empty seat between me (in the window seat) and another passenger (in the aisle seat). Although, this scenario does make it difficult to follow rule No. 7 (no eye contact with fellow row/plane passengers). Making eye contact with someone 12 inches from your face is awkward.
No eye contact makes it easier to follow rule No. 1 of no talking to anyone who isn’t family or friend. That one is tricky without that middle-seat passenger. You can’t be rude, so one must always acknowledge the aisle seat if eye contact is made.
Since this isn’t my first rodeo, I’ve got tricks that help avoid any conversation past, “Hi, how are you?” First, it’s reading. No one wants to interrupt a reader, right? That’s wrong. Some people do not have the ability to read the body language of fellow flyers. However, if you don’t look up from your book or acknowledge anyone, nine times out of 10, you will be in a talk-free zone for the duration of your flight. If reading doesn’t work, utilize ear pods (or headphones). Again, even if you have them in, not everyone gets it. In extreme cases, the reading/ear pods combo is the most effective deterrent.
Group A was called to board. I quickly found my window seat, 8A. A moment later, another passenger took 8C, the aisle seat.
I looked up and gave a quick nod. Rule No. 2 involves wearing my hair up when flying, which makes it easy for fellow passengers to see that I’m wearing ear pods. That means that I can’t hear them if they talk to me.
Most of the time, I get a quick nod back … not this time.
“Looks like we will have this row to ourselves,” she said excitedly.
I responded, “That’s great,” before promptly going back to queuing up episode three of Dr. Death.
She said, “Are you from Tennessee or going home?”
Not wanting to be rude but not wanting to fully engage, I said, “Yes, I’m from Tennessee.”
Before I could say anything else, she said, “Vacation then? I lived in the city until 2010. Where are you staying?”
So far, she’s broken rule No. 8 (no two-part questions), rule No. 9 (no loud talking), and rule No. 10 (always keep your shoes on.) Soon, we would be four sentences in. Four sentences are the beginning of a conversation. Conversations that can last for minutes or hours or, God forbid, entire flights. I had to be careful but not rude … just the facts.
I said, “(It’s) not vacation … just moving my son out of his dorm and back home for the summer.”
She continued, “Where’s he in school? NYU? My daughter is getting her master’s at NYU. I’m going to visit her … just a short trip … one night … then heading to Palm Beach tomorrow.”
I looked ahead but could feel her stare. I’d have to respond.
I answered, “How fun.”
I put one earbud in, and before I could get the other in, there was another question.
“What school did you say your son goes to,” she asked.
I knew what the plan was. This 8C was a plane talker. She didn’t care if I was reading or sleeping or not looking at her. She wanted to talk, and we were going to talk.
Even though we were only a few exchanges in, it was already exhausting. I wanted to say, “I do not want to talk. I do not want to talk in the air. I do not want to talk over there. I do not want to talk anywhere. I beg of you, 8C.”
But, of course, I didn’t.
Then, 20 minutes in, and 15 minutes into 8C’s story about why she decided to give up politics and go to law school, I broke rule No. 3 and went to the restroom. I stayed inside the cramped space until I heard a polite knock from the flight attendant.
By the time we landed, I knew everything there was to know about 8C.
- She’s originally from Connecticut.
- She’s an attorney.
- She tore her rotator cuff last winter and needs surgery.
- Her rotator cuff surgery is scheduled for June 28.
- She likes cowboy boots.
- She prefers Cool Ranch Doritos over original flavor.
- Corsair Gin is her favorite gin.
- Her daughter lives in the West Village.
- Her daughter has one roommate.
- Her daughter recently broke up with her boyfriend.
- Her daughter also teaches yoga three days a week.
I knew before exiting the plane that my unspoken rules were no match for someone like 8C. And since my rules are unspoken, how can I expect 8C to understand or follow them? I can’t.
The next time I encounter another 8C, I’ll do what any dignified, peopled-out person should do … I’ll pretend to be sleeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.