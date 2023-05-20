I have a set of unspoken rules when flying, rules that have been carefully curated and modified since the day I took my very first flight 30 years ago.

There are two sets of rules, one set when flying solo and the other when flying with friends and family. I’m flexible though and understand that things happen out of my control. For instance, taking a newly-potty-trained toddler to the bathroom during a flight is unavoidable but breaks rule No. 3, which is to never leave your seat on flights less than three hours long.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.