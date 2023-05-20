When a member of the community brought concerns forward about a developer during the public comment period of the Lebanon City Council meeting on Tuesday night, ward 4 councilor Chris Crowell took the opportunity to explain why he and the city council typically favor special plans when it comes to zoning.

“A SP is a specific plan, and it requires developers to go to a little bit more work, a little bit more trouble, and they have to disclose what they’re doing on a piece of property,” Crowell said. “Sometimes, that’s not convenient, and it costs them more money and more time. But it’s transparent to the community, who helped pay for infrastructure (and) who has helped support the opportunity for them to be able to try to fund a project in our community.”

