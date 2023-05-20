When a member of the community brought concerns forward about a developer during the public comment period of the Lebanon City Council meeting on Tuesday night, ward 4 councilor Chris Crowell took the opportunity to explain why he and the city council typically favor special plans when it comes to zoning.
“A SP is a specific plan, and it requires developers to go to a little bit more work, a little bit more trouble, and they have to disclose what they’re doing on a piece of property,” Crowell said. “Sometimes, that’s not convenient, and it costs them more money and more time. But it’s transparent to the community, who helped pay for infrastructure (and) who has helped support the opportunity for them to be able to try to fund a project in our community.”
The resident had alluded to a project that had not had a special plan and was originally a project that was intended to be what Crowell called a “quality development.”
“We had a developer who proposed a project (that was for people age) 55 and up,” Crowell said. “It was going to be a quality development. They decided to flip it to a national rental community. They said that the reason was because of economics. It was during the pandemic, and things changed on them suddenly, and so they cashed in on it.”
However, Crowell said that there are positive economic signs in Lebanon.
“The last time I checked, the unemployment rate was very low, and inflation is coming down,” Crowell said. “(There’s) a lot of positive signs economically, and I think most people would say that our city is doing quite well. But this developer chose to not go the route of an SP and disclose what they were going to do and cashed in yet again on a rental community.”
According to Crowell, this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened.
“I don’t think that’s what our community really wants, and I’m disappointed that this has happened again,” Crowell said. “I’m going to just say here tonight that if anybody wants to do something in ward 4, be prepared for an SP. If you’re going to propose something in the city limits, I would strongly advise if you want my vote ... and you may not ... you may not care ... you may have five others and congratulations ... but if you want my vote, then, you’re going to have to be transparent with the community that’s provided you the opportunity to build here.”
