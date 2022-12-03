You might say I was introduced to country ham and red-eyed gravy at a very early age.

When I was five months old, my mother began to tear the middle out of biscuits and soak them in red-eyed gravy for my breakfast. She declared that I could put away “some more” biscuits and red-eyed gravy.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

