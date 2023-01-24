NEWS 4 PHOTO

 NOAA via AP

NASHVILLE — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously-cold conditions late last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Thursday.

The public utility said that the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto, former Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee and retired Electric Power Research Institute CEO Mike Howard.

