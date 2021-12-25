The Wilson County Commission voted to approve multiple appointments to the county’s planning commission during a regular-scheduled meeting at the Wilson County Courthouse on Monday evening.
Officially, the commission voted to confirm Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s appointments. The four appointees include county commissioner Terry Ashe, Margaret Dixon, John Jewell and Eric Thompson.
Dixon is a real estate agent with Crye-Leike Realtors in the Mt. Juliet office. She is also a member of the board of directors for Southern Bank of Tennessee.
Thompson joined the planning commission in 2017, filling the unexpired term of Tommy Williams. Thompson has lived in Lebanon since 1990 and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He began working for the Wilson County Vocation Center in 1974, which later became Prospect, Inc.
Jewell has been an organizer of the Watertown Jazz Festival for years in addition to being a former Watertown Fire Chief. He has previously served on the planning commission.
Ashe is a former Wilson County Sheriff and currently serves as a county commissioner representing District 12. He has previously served as part of the planning commission as well.
Each individual is appointed for a four-year term.
