PASSPORT PROCESSING PHOTO

The Wilson County Clerk’s Office processed a record number of passports in 2022. Among those individuals involved with processing passport applications are: (seated, from left) passport agent Wynter Balthrop, passport manager Jessica Hamblen, passport agent Ann Kneisel, (standing) Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall and supervisor Scott Goodall.

 Submitted

The Wilson County Clerk’s Office has announced that 2022 was a record-breaking year for processing passports.

The clerk’s office started doing passports in the early 2000s and have continued to see an upward track, with a constant increase in the demand for passports. In 2020, the clerk’s office decided to move the passport acceptance facility from its long-time home — located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon — to its new location of 129 South College St. in Lebanon. With that move, the clerk’s office implemented some changes to the process, such as requiring an appointment for each applicant. Now agents can provide adequate time and attention to each application by way of a 15-minute appointment.

