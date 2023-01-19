The Wilson County Clerk’s Office has announced that 2022 was a record-breaking year for processing passports.
The clerk’s office started doing passports in the early 2000s and have continued to see an upward track, with a constant increase in the demand for passports. In 2020, the clerk’s office decided to move the passport acceptance facility from its long-time home — located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon — to its new location of 129 South College St. in Lebanon. With that move, the clerk’s office implemented some changes to the process, such as requiring an appointment for each applicant. Now agents can provide adequate time and attention to each application by way of a 15-minute appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.