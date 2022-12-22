The Wilson County Commission voted against the rezoning of land on Lone Oak Road due to safety concerns brought forward by residents.
Strategic Capital Partners LLC requested an amendment to the land use plan for 60.75 acres at 2525 Lone Oak Road in Mt. Juliet to rezone the property from rural residential to planned commercial.
The Wilson County Commission voted to deny the rezoning request and cited safety as their official reasoning. The vote was 19-4 in favor of not changing the current zoning.
Joe Haddix, of the Civil Site Design Group, said that the developer has put a lot of thought into the project and how it can benefit the community.
“We put a lot of effort into evaluating the drainage,” Haddix said. “We’ve come up with a way to solve that by redirecting some of the water to the south of the property and get back to that natural conveyance.”
The developer would also be willing to improve Lone Oak Road by having truck traffic enter through the south.
Micah Forrest is a resident of Lone Oak Road and described the consequences of the proposal as immediate, devastating, far-reaching, dangerous and irreversible.
“My family already experiences the direct results of bringing hundreds of tractor-trailers over this narrow, unequipped, inadequate roadway system on a daily basis,” Forrest said. “We’ve had to reroute coming home and going to work, because an 18-wheeler has not been able to navigate the extremely narrow road system.”
Lone Oak Road is so narrow that Forrest said that residents and school buses cannot pass each other on the majority of the road.
“Citizens have consistently shown up to these meetings for the past two and a half years,” Forrest said. “We’ve made it very clear that we do not want these warehouses. This is a residential neighborhood.”
Cathy Dotson has lived on Lone Oak Road for more than 50 years and said that the warehouses disrupt the quality of life for residents.
“Think about our quality of life,” Dotson said. “We have had beautiful neighbors. It is beautiful out there, and to move that kind of warehouse right on the top of residential men and women and children ... I don’t understand how we got to where we are.”
District 13 Commissioner Jeremy Hobbs agreed with his constituents and was against the rezoning.
“You’ve heard the people speak in the back,” Hobbs said. “This is not a place for commercial growth.”
