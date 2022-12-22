2525 Lone Oak Rd

The Wilson County Commission voted against the rezoning of property located at 2525 Lone Oak Road after safety concerns were brought forward by residents.

Strategic Capital Partners LLC requested an amendment to the land use plan for 60.75 acres at 2525 Lone Oak Road in Mt. Juliet to rezone the property from rural residential to planned commercial.

