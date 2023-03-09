A Wilson County commissioner argued against annexations and changes on Lebanon’s Pinhook Road during Tuesday evening’s Lebanon City Council meeting.

Requests to change the zoning at multiple properties along Pinhook Road from residential 4 units per acre to residential 8 units per acre were approved alongside several annexations and an amended to the Barton Creek Village Sewer Agreement. All items had previously been recommended for approval by the Lebanon Planning Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.