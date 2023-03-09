A Wilson County commissioner argued against annexations and changes on Lebanon’s Pinhook Road during Tuesday evening’s Lebanon City Council meeting.
Requests to change the zoning at multiple properties along Pinhook Road from residential 4 units per acre to residential 8 units per acre were approved alongside several annexations and an amended to the Barton Creek Village Sewer Agreement. All items had previously been recommended for approval by the Lebanon Planning Commission.
“It would have shown empathy to have left those units at four units per acre, but there’s more profit at eight,” Wilson County District 12 Commissioner Haskell Evans said. “Annexing the south side (of Pinhook Road) only lets the cancer of this development spread farther. Growth unfortunately doesn’t pay for itself, and at some point, we have to stop and count the cost. The cost is this ... ultimately it doesn’t matter who pays to install the sewer if the sewage treatment plant doesn’t have enough capacity to treat it.”
Concerns about development on Pinhook Road, which is located within Evans’ district, have previously been brought before the council.
“You’ve already heard the concerns about traffic and drainage issues to the destruction of their community,” Evans said. “Many neighbors didn’t want to live close to such developments, and so, they sold their property and their homes.”
While Evans said that there should be protections from zoning, he also said that those protections don’t seem to be the case in this instance.
“I’ll be the first to defend private-property rights, but my rights as a property owner don’t extend to my neighbor’s property, and what I can do to my property does have limits,” Evans said. “If that wasn’t true, we wouldn’t have zoning or land use plans. When a property sells and the new owner requests a use that doesn’t fit the area, the residents that choose to stay should reasonably expect some protection from zoning.”
Evans has had concerns about the development on Pinhook Road brought to him by his constituents.
“County residents who live close to these developments and will be the ones most affected by them feel like their voices aren’t being heard,” Evans said. “One resident told me ‘it seems like as long as a developer isn’t promising to kill industry, they get approved.’ ”
