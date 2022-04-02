A Wilson County commissioner is urging the school board to reconsider its selection of a site in Laguardo for a new school.
However, the board of education chairman says that it’s too late.
Growing student bodies around the county have forced Wilson County Schools to explore sites for new campuses. After requests for purchases (RFPs) were put out to the community, the school district was able to narrow the list to two possible tracts.
Plans for a new school site on Double Log Cabin Road are currently in the due-diligence phase after the Wilson County Budget Committee indicated to the school system that it had the funds to purchase the land. However, Wilson County’s commissioner of the fifth district, Jerry McFarland, said recently that he had identified more than 10 sites in the Laguardo area that he believes could house the future school.
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education chairman, Larry Tomlinson, said that if those property owners wanted to sell to the county, they should have pitched their land when the window to do so was still open.
Last year, the school district put out RFPs as it searched for new land. It received seven back, scattered across the county, and ultimately settled on the Double Log Cabin Road property.
In a letter to the press that he circulated last week, McFarland mentioned that independent research that he had conducted led to the discovery of properties that “on the surface” appeared suitable for the schools. McFarland added that, to his knowledge, none of these property owners were approached to gauge their interest about the prospect of selling their land.
In a follow-up phone call, McFarland boiled the decision down to a matter of ingredients.
“You need good roads; you need water, and you need good soils; and I don’t think all three of those are there in this particular site,” McFarland said.
The commissioner does not hold the project in disdain. He said in his email that he supported the building of the school and was “excited” that the fifth district would be getting a new school for the growth that it is experiencing.
He did, however, urge pumping the brakes, saying that the county doesn’t need to rush into decisions that may not be in the best interest of students and parents. If he has one qualm about the project, it was the manner in which the sites were considered.
“RFPs are really like a duck hunter shooting in the dark, closing his eyes, shooting up in the sky, and opening them to see if anything fell out,” McFarland said of the process for obtaining possible sites for consideration. “You need to go find the property that you want. Then you sit down and negotiate with the owner of that property at what price it could be sold to the county. Instead of just putting up a flag saying, ‘If you want to sell your property, give us a call.’ To me, that is just a dumb way of doing it.”
Tomlinson said that, several years ago, the Wilson County Planning Commission instructed the school board to use RFPs when looking for land.
“That’s what we have done,” Tomlinson said. “We asked anybody that was interested in selling their land to submit an RFP, and that’s what we have done. All I would say is that if any of these sites that have been identified as better sites than what we have identified, then those people had the opportunity to put their land out there for an option.”
Since the entire process is still in the due-diligence phase, it is possible that the traffic, run-off and soil studies will return with poor results. .
“If these two sites that we have identified for schools don’t work out, then we will hold another RFP submission, and they will have a chance to put it up then,” Tomlinson said.
