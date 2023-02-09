Wilson County District 25 Commissioner Justin Smith was suspended from his position as a detective with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Smith was pulled over by a Lebanon Police Department officer on Sunday evening in a county-issued vehicle. He was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and driving under the influence.

