Wilson County agreed to increase wages for first responder personnel just last month.
County officials now say that the increase is already alleviating the staffing shortfalls that precipitated it.
“We put out applications two weeks ago, and we have gotten 24 or so, what we call license or credentialed, (which means) they were an EMT or a paramedic,” Wilson County Emergency Management Agency EMS Chief Brian Newberry said. “That’s more applications than we have had in three years, and I think, pat yourselves on the back for that because before we were just not competitive in the market, and now we are.”
Newberry mentioned that on Monday, the department put out applications for uncertified, which means they don’t have the formal training. The department plans to train those applicants in house to make up the gap that Newberry said was caused by the “market not being there.”
Despite the current market conditions, Newberry indicated that the pay raises have helped.
“The pay raise that y’all put in has helped that,” Newberry said to the Wilson County Commission. “That’s more applications than we have had in three years, so kudos. We’ll see the rewards from that.”
Getting the department fully staffed will still take some time.
“It will take us about nine months or so to do it,” Newberry said. “We start out with basic EMR (emergency medial response) class, (then) an in-house fire class and turn around after that and do an advanced EMT class. We are going to do all that in house with our own instructors, with some outside help on the advanced class. We hope that it has more buy in. We will have mentors assigned to them to push them along.”
Things are looking up at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office too.
Deputy chief Mike Owen indicated in his report to the commission that the pay raises had resulted in significant application increases for his department.
“It showed immediate dividends for the sheriff’s office,” Owen said. “We were down 21 correctional officers when the sheriff spoke to y’all the last time.”
Owen mentioned that the department received 11 applications during the entire month of June.
“As of today (July 18), we have received 39 applications processing since July 1,” Owen. “They are still coming in. We are only down 13 correctional officers. We have hired five for next week already. I’m hoping by the first of September, we have a fully staffed correction division.”
The office does still have two dispatch openings. Owen expressed optimism that they would fill them by the end of the week and added that he believes the department would fill positions for a new warrants clerk position and traffic personnel by the end of the month.
“I appreciate what (the county commission) did,” Owen said. “It has been a huge help.”
