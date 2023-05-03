Discussions on school safety and security upgrades continued during Monday evening’s Wilson County School Board meeting as parents addressed their concerns.

“I spent my life working as an auditor, where I’ve made a living assessing the likelihood and impacts of risk,” Mt. Juliet resident and parent Thomas Mace said. “From an analytical perspective, it’s easy to simply look at the number of schools across this country and conclude there was less than an 1% chance of a shooting occurring at one of our schools until it happens at one of our schools.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.