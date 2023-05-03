Discussions on school safety and security upgrades continued during Monday evening’s Wilson County School Board meeting as parents addressed their concerns.
“I spent my life working as an auditor, where I’ve made a living assessing the likelihood and impacts of risk,” Mt. Juliet resident and parent Thomas Mace said. “From an analytical perspective, it’s easy to simply look at the number of schools across this country and conclude there was less than an 1% chance of a shooting occurring at one of our schools until it happens at one of our schools.”
Mace asked the board to be more specific in regard to school safety.
“While we appreciate the board and schools communications regarding safety, we’re growing frustrated that the messaging continues to be generic, high-level and contain boilerplate verbiage such as ‘safety is of our utmost concern,’ ” Mace said. “We have no visibility into what exactly you are doing outside of perhaps lockdown drills, and while these drills offer a small piece of training, can you ... can any of you honestly walk away feeling confident a bunch of 5 to 9-year-olds are going to learn muscle memory as it was put in a letter and not panic in the event of a real life catastrophe ... because I sure can’t. We as parents need to be engaged and build confidence that our schools are safe.”
Mace also asked the board how the school district would be utilizing its share of the $27 million laid out by Gov. Bill Lee for security upgrades to public and private schools.
“We don’t have the allocation of how much money we’re going to get,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “You’re going to see in budget talks beginning (Tuesday) about how much money we’re willing to put in without having our allocations.”
Wilson County Director of Operations Travis Mayfield shared some of what the district is doing to increase school security.
“We have met with two different representatives that with a 3M impact resistant film,” Mayfield said. “It’s not bulletproof glass, but it is a film that you put on the glass, and there’s an adhesive that bonds it to the frame. We’ve seen demos to where you cannot get through the door. It will take you 5-10 minutes.”
The glass is in the front entrances of some of the newer buildings in the district. The district is currently comparing vendor prices to add the glass to several other buildings.
“We’ve investigated the weapons detection,” Mayfield said. “We’ve investigated the weapons identification. Those are two different pieces. Detection is the walk through. Identification is the camera system.”
The district is also working on upgrading access control to buildings, cameras and interior door locks.
“We are looking at everything we can do to keep our schools safe,” zone 5 school board member Larry Tomlinson said. “There’s not a day goes by that our safety director and the police chiefs and the sheriff of this county are not in some kind of conversation with one another about school safety.”
