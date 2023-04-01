Lawsuit Photo 1

Global Vision Bible Church and its pastor, Greg Locke, are being sued by Wilson County for zoning violations.

There is more tension building in the strained relationship between Wilson County and Global Vision Bible Church as a lawsuit has been brought forward against the church and its pastor, Greg Locke.

The lawsuit filed surrounding Global Vision Bible Church has items that date back to 2019, which include zoning violations and noise complaints. The initial complaint by the plaintiff was stated in the lawsuit to concern the church “making an addition to the property without obtaining the proper permit for building and obtaining the proper stormwater permit.”

