There is more tension building in the strained relationship between Wilson County and Global Vision Bible Church as a lawsuit has been brought forward against the church and its pastor, Greg Locke.
The lawsuit filed surrounding Global Vision Bible Church has items that date back to 2019, which include zoning violations and noise complaints. The initial complaint by the plaintiff was stated in the lawsuit to concern the church “making an addition to the property without obtaining the proper permit for building and obtaining the proper stormwater permit.”
Since, multiple stop work orders have been issued. According to the suit, these orders have not been followed.
In recent weeks, Global Vision Bible Church has erected a tent on-site that is much larger than before, which was stated in the suit to be for decreasing the sound from church services on the property.
“With further complaints being received, an inspection has been made of the property, and it appears that a more permanent structure is going up around the tent in violation of the Stop Work Orders on this property,” the suit states.
Wilson County Development Services Director Tom Brashear said that the county is willing to work with Locke and the church to find a resolution.
“We’re willing to consider alternative means of resolving the complaints that led up to the suit,” Brashear said.
Locke addressed the Wilson County lawsuit during a church service last Sunday.
“Constitutionally, they don’t have a leg to stand on,” Locke said. “We are going to win all of these lawsuits. I hate that we even have to fight. It’s nonsense. Let us have church. Dear God in heaven, just let us have church.”
During Sunday’s service, and on the church’s social media, Locke also posted the number for Wilson County Development Services and asked the congregation to call and dispute the lawsuit.
Another notice of stop work from January of 2022 was mailed to Global Vision and reads as follows, “The violation found on this property pertains to structure without permit. Site plan approval is also required for site use, parking, and stormwater management. Use approval was granted for additional parcels that the church has acquired in November 2021 by the Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals. This approval was granted on the basis that all required permits would be applied for. Site plans submittal and approval is required to receive such permits, inclusive of the necessary stormwater permits and necessary building permits for recent building that have been added to the church property.”
Complaints surrounding the property continued throughout 2022 and into 2023.
“During this time, and continuing to date, citizen complaints on this property have increased in number and frequency,” the suit reads.
