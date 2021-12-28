With upcoming term expirations coming at the end of the year, the Wilson County Commission elected four members to the ag extension committee.
The vote was held during the commission’s regular-scheduled meeting at the county courthouse on Monday.
Wilson County Ag Extension Director Lucas Holman recommended commissioners Jerry McFarland and Tommy Jones to the committee, as well as Jack Simms and Kristina McKee.
In a letter of recommendation to the county commission, Holman said that Simms and McFarland had agreed to serve another term. However, Commissioner Sara Patton and farm woman Isabel Hall have reached their maximum term limit.
Holman said that he wished to thank Patton and Hall for their “invaluable service and support of (ag) extension for the past six years.”
To fill those vacancies, Holman recommended Jones and McKee, with the latter to serve as farm woman for the committee.
“Both represent an agricultural sector of Wilson County, and I am sure they will provide great support to our programming,” Holman said.
State law sets term limits and classifications for make up of the membership.
