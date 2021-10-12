Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto welcomed members of Wilson County’s University of Tennessee Extension Office, as well as a group of Wilson County 4-H members, to present a proclamation naming the week of Oct. 3-9, 2021, as National 4-H Week in Wilson County.
The 4-H program is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provide experiences where young people learn by doing hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture and citizenship.
National 4-H Week showcases the experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlights the 4-H youth in Wilson County.
The proclamation calls on citizens to recognize 4-H for the significant impact it makes by empowering youths with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime.
Hutto welcomed the group, signed the proclamation, and thanked the members of UT Extension, as well as the 4-H members, for their hard work and dedication.
“I’m always honored to make proclamations for various groups, but I believe this one is extra special because it’s geared towards our youth,” Hutto said. “They are the future of our county, and I’m proud to say that I believe Wilson County’s future looks bright. I’m thankful for the hard work and dedication of our UT Extension employees. I’m equally thankful for programs such as 4-H that make such an impact on our children.
“Keep up the great work 4-H. I pray that you continue the 4-H motto, ‘To make the best better.’ ”
— Submitted
