County middle school hoops tournament this weekend

The second annual Wilson County Middle School Basketball Tournament will be held today and Sunday at sites across the county to minimize risks from COVID.
Silver division championships, involving the lower-seeded teams, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Gold finals, for the higher seeds, at 3:30. The girls will play at Tuckers Crossroads and the boys at Gladeville Middle.
Today’s games will be played at higher-seeded sites. Girls’ No. 5 seed Carroll-Oakland will take on Gladeville at 4 p.m. at Tuckers Crossroads with the winner taking on the host and top-seed Hornets at 6. No. 3 West Wilson got a forfeit into the finals because No. 2 Walter J. Baird is sidelined by COVID.
In the Gold division, top-seeded Watertown, the defending champion, also drew a forfeit into Sunday’s final after Winfree Bryant also had to pull out due to COVID. Mt. Juliet will host Southside at 4 p.m. today in the other semifinal at Tommy Martin Gym.
In the boys’ Silver bracket, Tuckers Crossroads will take on Walter J. Baird at 4 p.m. at Southside with the winner facing the top-seeded Saints at 6. Winfree Bryant will go to Mt. Juliet’s Martin Gym at 6 for the other Silver semi. In the Gold division, Gladeville will take on No. 1 West Wilson at Mt. Juliet High School (where West Wilson is having classes and games this year following last year’s tornado) while Watertown visits Carroll-Oakland, both at 6 p.m.
Watertown Middle girls finish second at HaileWatertown Middle School’s girls repeated as James C. Haile runners up last Saturday following a loss to Waynesboro at Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Tigers began the season 2-2 before reeling off 12 straight wins over 81 days to go 14-3. They are the No. 1 seed going into this weekend’s Wilson County Tournament.
Eighth-graders on the team are Shayla Allison, Bianca Smitty, Lexie Snider and Tyvaria Bates.
Friendship boys get payback win to advance to TIAA finalsNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys advanced to the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Association finals after avenging a regular-season loss to Davidson Academy with a convincing 50-35 semifinal win Thursday night.
The Commanders climbed to 17-4 and will travel to Providence Christian today for the championship.
Noah Major knocked down 18 points, Luke Kring 17 and Sam Duckwiler 10 against Davidson.
