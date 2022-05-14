Keeping up with pay raises implemented in other counties is creating a competitive challenge for Wilson County Schools (WCS) to retain employees.
On Monday, the Wilson County Board of Education plans to vote on a new pay plan that it hopes will improve the appeal of working for the school district. It will establish a new pay scale, as well as offering a $500 pay raise for all educators this year, and it can be implemented within the school system’s current budget.
The plan diverges from the current merit-based pay-raise scale, but school board member Carrie Pfeiffer indicated that she feels it will make hiring new teachers easier for the school system by establishing a pay scale commensurate with their level of education and experience.
For instance, in the new plan, a new hire with a bachelor’s degree would start out making $41,500 a year, compared to someone with a masters degree who would start out making $44,600. Those figures are based on 200-day contracts, which are the standard contract length for regular educators.
Other contract lengths start at 220 days, which would include teachers who might head up a club or organization like Future Farmers of America, which requires additional days each year between going to state competitions and tending to things in the classroom on non-school days. Contracts of 240 days are held by positions like assistant administrators, while principals and some central office personnel sign 260-day contracts.
Much like other departments around the county, WCS has been exploring ways to keep positions competitive in comparison to surrounding counties and nearby school districts. A piece of the former pay structure, a level of effectiveness (LOE) scale, had been influential in shaping pay raises.
Based on a series of metrics, including test scores, educators were rewarded with increased wages. An LOE of 5 would result in an $1,100-per-year increase.
Pfeiffer mentioned that while it’s important to recognize those teachers who are obtaining results, such a system could adversely impact educators in fields that do not have standardized testing. Since, by default, the system would lump those teachers’ performances in with the school as a whole, some in the profession might be rewarded or hindered based on something they had not actually done.
Pfeiffer mentioned that it also doesn’t help with hiring new teachers, an issue that is hindering the district. Her concerns with that system reflect the challenges faced by incoming teachers who would not benefit from the raises associated with a LOE score of 5.
“I am very concerned about the inexperienced teachers who are not likely to achieve high scores but whom we need to retain in the profession long enough to become excellent teachers,” Pfeiffer said. “While I don’t think merit pay is wrong or bad, it is also not a financial model that can help us meet our teaching needs. As we struggle to recruit new teachers to the district, we have to make significant changes to our base-pay rate and merit pay does not do that.”
The new pay structure aims to get educators in Wilson County to a competitive market level that the school system sought to quantify. While every single educator in WCS would see a $500 raise this year, other increases might not be around the corner for the county’s top earners.
“Those individuals who are not seeing a big bump on the salary schedule aren’t getting it because they are already being paid at or above what is considered the market for teachers,” Pfeiffer said. “There are people, in the past few years, who may have not applied or taken jobs elsewhere, because entry pay is not competitive with other counties.”
Pfeiffer is optimistic that the new plan will address that disparity.
“I think we need to value all of our teachers more, and I think that we are moving in the right direction with this plan,” Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer is not alone about how the plan should improve the working lives of educators in the system.
“I feel very confident that it is a win for our teachers,” said Bill Robinson, Wilson County school board member for zone 4. “Everybody is going to get a pay increase. There is no doubt about that. We have a great group of teachers, and I want to keep every single one of them”
Like Pfeiffer, Robinson is hopeful that continued growth in the county will yield revenues that make increases possible in the future for those teachers who top out.
“Everybody is not guaranteed to get an increase after this year (in the plan), but I think we can address those things as we move forward,” Robinson said.
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting at the WCS Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to vote on implementation of the new pay plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.