School officials revealed Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results during the Wilson County School Board meeting on Monday.
Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Jennifer Cothran presented those.
The school district ranked third in the state in districts with more than 4,000 enrolled students for third grade through eighth grade in English Language Arts. Wilson County Schools also ranked third for the same age group in mathematics.
For high-school students, the results were even better. The district ranked second statewide in English I, English II, and Biology. It also ranked third in Algebra I, Algebra II and Geometry.
“When you look across our grade bands, we are one of the top performing districts in the state,” Cothran said. “Our teachers and administrators and all other staff work hard to achieve these results.”
Results indicated an improvement over the pre-pandemic testing outcomes of several subjects.
“You’re going to see across the board in ELA from third grade to English II we are back to way above in some cases our pre-pandemic levels,” Cothran said.
Results for math may have ranked high across the state, but it still has some ground to make up. Cothran indicated that districts throughout Tennessee felt that trend.
“Math is going to be an area of focus where we need to move back to that pre-pandemic level,” Cothran said. “You know that math builds. If you remember back to your math classes, if you didn’t learn how to multiply and divide at that particular grade level, you are going to struggle for a long time because it all builds upon each other. So, we know we have some gaps that we have to fill for those students who might have missed out on key content, particularly in those math areas.”
Science standards changed during the pandemic, so pre-pandemic levels were not presented. However, Cothran indicated optimism about the subject.
“One thing we are excited about this year (is that) we are putting our science curriculum in teachers’ hands,” Cothran said. “We purchased that science material, so our teachers and students will have text and science kits in hand.”
End of free lunch
The era of free breakfast and lunch for Wilson County Schools is ending.
Students across the country have not had to pay for the past two years because of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The USDA extended to include lunch served during the school year, but it expires this month.
Per the change, WCS will return to traditional serving for the 2022-23 year. Those whose children previously qualified for free and reduced meals are encouraged to fill out an application online at wcschools.com or to complete a paper application available at their child’s school.
All students who do not complete an application and qualify for free and reduced lunch will pay full price for meals.
Breakfast will now cost elementary and middle-school students $2.25. High-school students will pay $2.50. Reduced breakfast will cost $0.30.
For lunch, elementary and middle-school students will pay $2.75. High-school students will pay $3. Reduced lunch will cost $0.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.