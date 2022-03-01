Wilson County is currently exploring ways to spend nearly $20 million worth of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Members of the county’s public works committee would like to see it used to expand access to county water for rural residents.
Chris Leauber, executive director of the Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County, presented a list of prioritized projects to the county’s public works committee last Tuesday. The projects vary in cost and scope, with the more pressing issues receiving the initial attention. Leauber remains optimistic that all the projects will receive funding.
The director said that the first project he would like to see addressed is the water tank at Hearn Hill near Watertown, an area where 240 homes are serviced.
“We need a storage tank out there to store water when we have power outages,” Leauber said. “It’s just running off the pump station. If the pump station goes out, people will be out of water.
“This storage will also provide fire protection water for (Wilson County Emergency Management Agency) when they get on a hydrant. It will give us additional supply to be able to serve future customers out there as well.”
Since the tank sits up on the hill, it uses gravity to disperse water, which doesn’t require a powered pump. The entire project is estimated to cost $515,000.
The next project the WWAWC would like to fund is a main connection on Shorter Road near Cainsville Road and South Tater Peeler Road. The .36-mile connection line would supply water to customers during another project on the list, the Poplar Hill tank rehab, as well as provide emergency feed during water main breaks. Its estimated cost is $100,000.
“We want to connect those two (Cainsville Road and Shorter Road) together,” Leauber said. “We could actually move water from the city of Lebanon so that we could put (the Poplar Hill tank) out of service for the rehabilitation project.”
The tank project is one Leauber described as a “must” to “prevent catastrophic failure.”
“We have rust on the side, and we have rust on the top,” Leauber said. “Inside the tank, you can see the rust bubbles. That tank has to be taken out of service, sand-blasted and repainted.”
The largest project in terms of total cost ($660,000) is the Clever Creek Road water main extension. The three-mile project would serve 24 homes.
Like Leauber, county commissioner Sara Patton is hopeful about the prospect of finding a way to get residents in the area hooked up to water. She said that similar endeavors have come up short in the past and expressed doubts that if the projects aren’t able to be funded with the windfall of (ARP) cash from the federal government, then there may never come a time when the county has an appetite for it.
“This is one where we have applied for community development block grants,” Leauber added. “We don’t rank high enough because our per capita is too high and our unemployment is too low. In certain parts of Wilson County that could be true, but maybe in certain necks of the woods, it’s not.”
Grants typically don’t allow that degree of precision to be used as those parameters are applied at a countywide level.
Three projects are similar in scope. Water main extension at Coe Lane, St. John Road and County Line Road would serve to connect 17 homes total across about two miles of new water main.
The last project that Leauber would like to see funded is an additional water main on Trousdale Ferry Pike from Bethany Road to Sugar Flat Road. He said that it’s needed to provide additional capacity to a growing service area and is estimated to cost $525,000.
The total cost of all the projects exceeds $3 million, but every project falls under qualified usage of ARP funds.
During the meeting last Tuesday, county commissioner Tommy Jones, a member of the public works committee, stressed the importance of using the money to service the residents not currently hooked up to county water, even if it’s not the most politically opportune allocation of funds.
“I don’t care if I ever get another single vote for the rest of my life so long as we’re able to get these people some clean drinking water,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.