When the Wilson County School Board approved its budget and its needs assessment on Monday night, it also approved the addition of several new positions and a potential raise for teachers.
Before they’re set in stone, both the budget and needs assessment will be presented to a joint meeting of the Wilson County budget and education committees on May 25. The budget and needs assessment will then be voted on by the budget committee on May 30. The May 30 vote will serve as a recommendation to the Wilson County Commission when it votes on the budget as a whole on June 19.
Proposed pay increases
The pay plan for classified school employees (who are employees in a position that doesn’t require a certification) has been redone to include a yearly step-raise.
Included in the Wilson County Schools’ budget was a 5% increase in pay for certified teachers. Zone 5 school board member Larry Tomlinson proposed that an additional 5% raise be included in the needs assessment that will be proposed to the county commission later this month.
“We have put in our budget a 5% raise for our teachers,” Tomlinson said. “We keep hearing from different people all over the county about how we’re lagging behind all the surrounding counties (in teacher pay), even with the 5% (increase) that we’re going to propose in our budget. I would like for us to consider for our needs assessment instead of (requesting) a 2% certified pay raise that we ask for 5%, and that (the county commission) will match when we have taken out of our own budget to get our certified people closer to our surrounding counties’ (pay). If I’ve done my math right, that will get us pretty close to the people that we’re competing against.”
The school board voted unanimously to approve both the budget and the needs assessment. The needs assessment will be presented to the county commission with the 5% pay increase, along with a breakdown of what each% would cost.
New positions to be added
The budget includes 16 new teaching positions, six special education department positions, and 12 new educational assistant positions.
“We are including additional registered nurse (RN), four new elementary guidance counselors, four new librarians at our large high schools, and adding a stipend of $2,500 each for social workers,” Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said. “The innovative schools models grant will also add a bookkeeper and a coordinator.”
The budget will also include funding to hire a new assistant principal at Carroll-Oakland School and another assistant principal at Southside Elementary. There will also be five new English as a second language (ESL) positions added to the district.
