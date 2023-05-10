When the Wilson County School Board approved its budget and its needs assessment on Monday night, it also approved the addition of several new positions and a potential raise for teachers.

Before they’re set in stone, both the budget and needs assessment will be presented to a joint meeting of the Wilson County budget and education committees on May 25. The budget and needs assessment will then be voted on by the budget committee on May 30. The May 30 vote will serve as a recommendation to the Wilson County Commission when it votes on the budget as a whole on June 19.

