Multiple Wilson County commissioner committees will meet in work sessions tonight and tomorrow to discuss allocation for American Rescue Plan funds.
The county still has $5 million from last year’s round of relief and is anticipating another $14 million in the summer.
There are parameters and restrictions for how the money can be spent, so the committees will meet to ensure proposed projects fall in line.
The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet tonight, and the cable TV committee and the health, welfare and recreation committee will meet tomorrow. The meetings will be held at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Distribution of the funds emerged as the central talking point during the county’s budget committee meeting last week. County commissioner and cable TV committee chair Dan Walker urged the committee to move swiftly on broadband access, citing an approaching deadline (mid-March) for state assistance.
During the cable TV committee work session tomorrow, potential broadband providers will present their packages to the commissioners. Walker explained that its a little different than when the county normally takes bids because of the propriety nature of the broadband providers’ services.
The state has approximately $400 million in ARP funds to be distributed across Tennessee’s 95 counties, which must follow similar parameters. Walker said that concerted effort with the state would help ensure more effective disbursement of funds and increase Wilson County’s chances of getting matching funds from Nashville.
“We’re going to pattern our resolutions as if they are requirements with the state grant programs,” Walker said. “(That way) the service provider will have to give feedback if they are covering X amount of area.
“We’re going to follow the same rules as the state since it’s all ARP money.”
Walker indicated that supplemental help from the state would be pending approval from the county commission, and with only one scheduled meeting before the state deadline, there was not much time for delay.
Improving broadband access comes at a critical junction for Tennesseans as more and more daily activities go on line.
“We went through the pandemic, and everything went remote,” Walker said on Monday. “It is a different world. We had remote education, telemedicine and people working from home.
“Every pandemic shifts society one way or another in technology. A major change (from this pandemic) is the full adoption of broadband in everyday life.”
Wilson County Commissioner Tommy Jones acknowledged the significance of broadband access in this day and age, but mentioned other burdens still afflicting Wilson County residents.
“Broadband is a way of life now,” Jones said. “It’s a necessity, but we still have a world of folks in this county that don’t have running water in front of their house, and I can’t think of a greater need than that myself. Maybe we need to decide how to divide the funds up. I’m not against broadband in any way, I’m just saying if a person has to choose between running water and broadband, they’re probably going to pick water.”
While cost effectiveness is weighed in most decisions made by the government, Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard told committee members that the same metrics of cost effectiveness would not apply here.
“It’s a catch-22,” Maynard said. “If it was profitable to serve, it would be served already.”
Providing access to those areas that are currently underserved is exactly what the funds are intended to address.
The release from the comptroller’s office specifically said that eligible expenses fall under the category of “responding to the public health emergency for low-income and underserved communities.”
It also outlines expenses that are not covered by the funds. According to that release, the funds “cannot be used to reimburse costs incurred prior to March 3, 2021 … (Or) be used to replenish or make contributions to rainy day funds or other reserve funds, nor can they be used to pay interest, principal or costs on debt.”
The public works meeting begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon. The cable TV committee and health, welfare and recreation committee will meet at the courthouse tomorrow at 5 p.m.
