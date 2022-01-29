Wilson County already broadcasts commission, budget and education meetings through Wilson County TV. However, the question about whether every meeting should be broadcast is being considered by the commission.
During its last meeting, the Wilson County Commission was prepared to address it, but a motion to defer so that it could be reviewed by the rules committee was made by Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland and approved by the commission at large.
“If the rules committee decides it wants it to be a rule, it will then go to the budget to decide if they want to fund it or not,” said McFarland
According to McFarland, WCTV was limited in what it could do by ordinance.
“We basically limited it by resolution in 2018 to just filming the budget committee and education committee,” McFarland said. “It’s been that way ever since. But our reasoning was public education represents 82% of the county’s property-tax dollars. We felt people ought to be able to have the ability to see it. Budget committee pretty much speaks for itself.”
Videotaping meetings found its way into discussions during an emergency management agency committee meeting earlier this month.
Commissioner Sara Patton voiced support for the measure to begin recording every meeting but also said that she felt each committee should make the decision independently instead of just making the rule for all committees.
How to make it work may require more funding in addition to a few other obstacles standing in the way.
Filming everything would cost the county more money, because of the staffing requirements needed to run the equipment and produce the broadcast.
As of right now, there are cameras set up in the courtroom on the second floor of the Wilson County Courthouse. These cameras have remote-control capabilities and can switch between individual commissioners during a meeting.
In the commission conference room, also on the second floor of the courthouse, there is another mounted camera. Those two locations are the meeting places of the bodies that WCTV has been commissioned to broadcast.
Should the commission implore Bush to expand the service, she said that she is prepared to answer.
“It has always been my stance as the director to do what the commission instructs me to do,” Bush said. “If they ask me to record more meetings, we will find the resources to make it work.”
As for how much it might cost, Bush said that is dependent on how many committee meetings the commission wants to add to the schedule.
“Right now, we have the wall-mounted cameras in the courtroom and committee room, so one person can run all of that,” said Bush. “But I like having two people. Emergencies happen. What if someone needs to go in and test the microphone before someone else speaks?”
Wilson County Television relies on the work of interns, many of whom are broadcast students at Middle Tennessee State University. They are paid $13 an hour.
Not every committee meeting takes place in the courthouse, so mobilizing equipment becomes another part of the logistical equation. The Ag Management Committee meets at the Wilson County Ag Center. There are also meetings at the road commission office.
‘If we had to go to the other locations, it would expand our time,” said Bush. “Also, what if you have a fender bender on the way and can’t get to the meeting?”
The time of day can also be an issue. The planning and the board of zoning appeals meeting takes place during the middle of the day. Getting the staff there to record those meetings could present challenges.
“If it’s during the day, and I can’t get any students, I may have to do it all myself,” said Bush.
Nonetheless, she is proud of the service WCTV provides for the people that it is able to reach.
“If the only place to find it is on the internet, you are missing a lot of people,” Bush said.
Wilson County meetings are not the only subject of WCTV coverage. It also broadcasts Lebanon City Council meetings and Mt. Juliet City Commission meetings. It has separate arrangements with those entities.
